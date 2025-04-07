RZR FACTORY RACING CONQUERS GRUELING 2025 SCORE SAN FELIPE 250, CLAIMING UTV OVERALL WITH BROCK HEGER's SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN IN RZR PRO R FACTORY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The starting order was determined by random draw, placing Heger third, Justin Morgan ninth, Cayden MacCachren 16th, and Eddy Jr. 20th off the line. By race mile 35, the RZR Factory Racing team had already surged to the front of the pack, showcasing elite driving and vehicle performance. Morgan held the lead on corrected time over Heger, with MacCachren charging into third and Eddy Jr. hot on his heels in fourth. Through the next 65 miles, Morgan maintained his lead while his teammates skillfully navigated the brutal Baja terrain in pursuit.

By race mile 140, Heger and MacCachren were battling for first place, with Eddy Jr. pushing through the washes and whoops with surgical precision. Over the final 110 miles, RZR Factory Racing drivers demonstrated the unmatched power, strength, and control of the RZR Pro R Factory platform-dominating what many called the most grueling San Felipe course to date.

By mile 200, Heger held the physical lead while MacCachren maintained a 3:34 advantage on corrected time. In the final 50 miles, Heger unleashed the full potential of the RZR Pro R Factory, overtaking MacCachren for the win. Eddy Jr. continued to charge, using his experience to make up significant ground and secure his spot on the podium.

"It feels incredible to kick off the 2025 SCORE season with an overall win-and to make it six consecutive wins in six starts is pretty surreal," said Heger. "This San Felipe course was absolutely brutal, and I had my fair share of highs and lows out there. But the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory delivered exactly what I needed, exactly when I needed it. I'm so grateful to have such an amazing team and crew behind me. The Polaris RZR Pro R is an absolute beast-it has the power, control, and confidence to push through even the roughest terrain."

"Today was incredibly meaningful. Watching our RZR Factory Racing team take on the San Felipe terrain and come away with first overall is a powerful reflection of the strength and dedication behind this program," said Alex Scheuerell, RZR Factory Racing Technical Director. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the team's relentless work pay off-especially with Heger now earning his sixth consecutive win, a true testament to both his talent and the reliability of our platform. Huge thanks to the entire RZR engineering team for delivering such a solid platform, and to the Polaris race engineers and SCi group for building and prepping these exceptional race machines."

RZR Factory Racing is gearing up for the legendary Baja 500, taking place June 4–8, with sights set on another championship run. Cayden MacCachren returns to defend his overall UTV title, while Brock Heger and the rest of the team aim to extend Polaris' winning legacy in the SCORE series and continue pushing the limits of performance and endurance.

