Curaleaf To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operational Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") , a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after market close on May 8, 2025. Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event:



Curaleaf First Quarter 2025 Financial Earnings Conference Call Date:



Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time:



5:00 p.m. ET Live Call:



+1-844-512-2926 (U.S.), +1-416-639-5883 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6300 (International) Passcode:



3653488 Webcast:





For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 4847047

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF.

For more information, please visit .

