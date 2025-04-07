Curaleaf To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operational Results
Event:
Curaleaf First Quarter 2025 Financial Earnings Conference Call
Date:
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call:
+1-844-512-2926 (U.S.), +1-416-639-5883 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6300 (International)
Passcode:
3653488
Webcast:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 4847047
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF.
For more information, please visit .
Curaleaf IR Twitter Account:
Investor Relations Website: /
Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Jordon Rahmil, VP Public Relations
[email protected]
