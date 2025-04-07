Marvell To Sell Automotive Ethernet Business To Infineon For $2.5 Billion In Cash

Delivers Compelling Financial Returns for Marvell Shareholders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Infineon Technologies AG ("Infineon") will acquire Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.5 billion. This business in fiscal 2026 is expected to generate revenue in the range of $225-250 million. The acquisition includes Marvell's Brightlane® Automotive Ethernet portfolio and related assets. This transaction has been approved by Marvell's Board of Directors, and is expected to close within calendar year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

"Marvell has transformed itself into a leading data infrastructure solutions provider, with the data center end market driving 75% of consolidated revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025," said Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell. "We are immensely proud of the progress we have made in organically growing our Automotive Ethernet business. We believe this transaction delivers the strongest financial return for Marvell shareholders, given its compelling valuation. With Infineon's optimized platform for automotive applications, we are confident the Automotive Ethernet business is well positioned for continued growth and success."

Marvell plans to discuss the transaction on its upcoming conference call to review its first quarter of fiscal 2026 financial results, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

