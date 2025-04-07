Clarion Security Expands Service Offerings With Acquisition Of Federal Alarm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Memphis, Clarion Security has experienced significant growth over the past 15 years. With a workforce of 1,250 officers, the company operates in Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky, Georgia, and Mississippi, providing services such as mobile guarding, on-site guarding, off-duty officer guard, and virtual guarding. Clarion's commitment to integrating technology, training, talent, and transparency has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies six times to date.

Federal Alarm, established in 1988, specializes in alarm installation, repairs, and monitoring for both commercial and residential clients in the Mid-South region. The company's offerings include commercial and residential security systems, commercial fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, and AI integration. With a customer base primarily within a two-hour drive from its Memphis office, Federal Alarm has built a reputation for reliable and comprehensive security solutions.

The acquisition brings together two Memphis-based companies with a shared commitment to safeguarding communities and businesses. The combined entity will serve over 2,500 clients, offering an expanded suite of services that include Clarion's guarding solutions and Federal Alarm's expertise in alarm systems and monitoring.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Clarion Security," said Larry Heathcott, CEO/Owner of Clarion Security. "By integrating Federal Alarm's capabilities, we're able to offer our clients a more comprehensive and responsive security solution-one that strengthens their safety and peace of mind. We're also exploring expanded services, including the option to dispatch Clarion security personnel to alarm calls, providing on-site guidance and elevated customer support."

The expanded footprint of Clarion Security will allow the customized service offerings of Federal Alarm to be introduced to current Memphis customers and additional markets. This strategic expansion positions Clarion to meet the evolving security needs of clients across the Southeast.

Both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands, ensuring continuity of service for existing clients while leveraging the strengths of each organization to deliver enhanced security solutions.

Through the recent consolidation in the security alarm industry, Federal Alarm is now the largest locally owned security and fire alarm service provider in the Memphis Market.

For more information about Clarion Security and its services, visit . To learn more about Federal Alarm, visit .

Media Contact: Anne Kimmey [email protected]

SOURCE Clarion Security