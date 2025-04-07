MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scholarship opportunity for YES Communities' residents and team members – application opening April 7th 2025

BUILDING FUTURES FOR SIX YEARS AND COUNTING

Denver, Colorado -- YES Communities is thrilled to announce that applications for its noteworthy Building Futures Scholarship Program are now being accepted for the upcoming academic school year. The program – now in its sixth year – is set to award a total of $75,000 in scholarships. Created to support academic achievement and community service, this program aims to provide financial assistance to deserving YES residents or children of YES residents or team members pursuing their secondary education goals. This year, YES Communities is excited to award 15 recipients with scholarships of $5,000.

"At YES Communities, we know that opportunity builds strong communities, so we are thrilled to be continuing the Building Futures Scholarship Program for the sixth year running," said Karen Hamilton, COO at YES Communities. "By investing in the educational aspirations and journeys of our residents and team members' children, we aim to empower them to achieve their full potential, build strong futures, and even stronger communities.”

Since its inception, the Building Futures Scholarship Program has seen remarkable growth, catapulting the increasing demand for educational support within YES Communities nationwide. The continuation and growth of this program underscores YES Communities' dedication to ensuring that every individual has access to the resources needed to pursue higher education.

When asked what fuels her motivation and commitment to her education, Vanessa P., winner of the 2024 Building Futures scholarship and resident said,“My family and being a first-generation attendee of college. I really want to set a good example for my younger family members, especially my brother. I want to be an inspiration and provide motivation for him.”

This year's application deadline for the Building Futures Scholarship Program is June 9th 2025. For more information visit .

2025 recipients will be announced in July 2025.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit

