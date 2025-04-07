Defiance Etfs Announces Closure Of The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Uranium ETF (Ticker: URAX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs today announced its decision to close and liquidate the. The Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust II and Defiance ETFs made this decision as part of Defiance's ongoing review of its product lineup and commitment to offering investors a focused suite of funds that best serve their evolving needs.

The final day of trading on the NYSE Arca will be Wednesday, April 16, 2025 . The fund will no longer accept creation orders as of this date. Shareholders who continue to hold shares of URAX on the fund's final trading day will have their shares redeemed for cash at the net asset value (NAV) as of the liquidation date, Monday, April 21, 2025 .

Defiance encourages all shareholders of URAX to consult their financial advisors regarding the implications of the liquidation on their individual tax situation. Additional information about the closure process will be available at .

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit

CONTACT: For further inquiries, please contact Gavin Filmore at ....