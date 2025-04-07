Defiance Etfs Announces Closure Of The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Uranium ETF (Ticker: URAX)
The final day of trading on the NYSE Arca will be Wednesday, April 16, 2025 . The fund will no longer accept creation orders as of this date. Shareholders who continue to hold shares of URAX on the fund's final trading day will have their shares redeemed for cash at the net asset value (NAV) as of the liquidation date, Monday, April 21, 2025 .
Defiance encourages all shareholders of URAX to consult their financial advisors regarding the implications of the liquidation on their individual tax situation. Additional information about the closure process will be available at .
