FRO – Filing Of Annual Report


2025-04-07 04:31:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (the“Company”) announces the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company's website or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to us at:
John Kennedy
8 Iris Building, 7th floor, Flat/Office 740B,
3106, Limassol, Cyprus.

or sending an e-mail to ...

April 7, 2025
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


