Clinical Study Shows Modulation Of Ki-67 Markers By Those Taking Avmacol® In Former Smokers At High-Risk For Lung Cancer

LANCASTER, S.C., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. is pleased to share the results of a newly published human clinical study by Yuan et al., in the Cancer Prevention Research journal. The study indicates that Avmacol®, an oral sulforaphane-producing supplement with glucoraphanin and active myrosinase enzyme, is safe and effective at reducing the number of cells with positive Ki-67 in bronchial biopsies in former smokers that are at high-risk for lung cancer. These results significantly add to the growing body of knowledge using Avmacol® as the study product, contributing to the #1 researched sulforaphane-producing brand^.

Sulforaphane is an isothiocyanate widely studied for its' detoxification, cellular health, and antioxidant benefits. Sulforaphane is naturally created in the body with glucoraphanin and an active myrosinase enzyme.

In this double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical study, 43 former smokers were assigned to either the sulforaphane (Avmacol®) or placebo group. Subjects in the sulforaphane group took 120 milligrams of glucoraphanin per day for 12 months. One of the primary targets included the Ki-67 index, which is a cancer proliferation marker. Results indicated a 20% decrease of Ki-67 in the sulforaphane group as compared to a 65% increase in the placebo group.

"The promising results from this phase II clinical trial provides support for a phase III intervention trial with a large sample size and long-term period to directly examine the efficacy of lung cancer prevention by sulforaphane," said Dr. Jian-Min Yuan, principial investigator on this study from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center.

The ingredients to make sulforaphane in the body are found in Avmacol® and Avmacol® Extra Strength. The Avmacol® brand is the #1 researched sulforaphane-producing brand^.

"This study adds to the rich body of scientific evidence in understanding the nutritional benefits of sulforaphane for targeted care in complex cases," said Meghan Hamrock, MS, MPH, Director of Consumer Marketing and Clinical Nutrition for Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc.

ABOUT NUTRAMAX LABORATORIES CONSUMER CARE, INC

Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. is focused on researching and developing products to promote consumer health. Since its inception in 1992, the Christian-based company has been committed to developing high-quality products. Cosamin® is the #1 researched glucosamine/chondroitin sulfate brand and Avmacol® is the #1 researched sulforaphane-producing brand based on U.S. studies published in peer-reviewed journals. Our products are backed by science and manufactured in world-class facilities at our headquarters in Lancaster, South Carolina where we employ over 800 people nationwide. For more information, visit Avmacol or call Customer Service at 888-886-6442.

^ The Avmacol® brand has been selected for use in more sulforaphane human clinical trials than any other sulforaphane-producing supplement.

SOURCE Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED