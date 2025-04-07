Sezzle's Money IQ, Powered By Zogo, Sees Major Growth--New Modules Added

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched in January 2025 , Money IQ offers interactive learning experiences that reward users for building financial knowledge. Since its debut, Money IQ users have embraced the program, completing an average of 11 modules per user, with over 5 million experience points (XP) earned collectively.

"At Sezzle, our mission is to empower users to make informed financial decisions," said Charlie Youakim , CEO and co-founder of Sezzle. "The strong early engagement we've seen proves that when you make learning rewarding and accessible, people lean in. We're excited to expand the program with new content that meets our users' real-life financial needs."

Expanding Access to Drive Financial Literacy

To mark Financial Capabilities Month, Sezzle is expanding the Money IQ curriculum with new, high-impact bonus modules. These additions reflect Sezzle's ongoing investment in equipping users with the tools they need to make confident, informed financial decisions.

"We believe education is the most powerful way to build financial confidence, and Sezzle is taking a bold step forward in making this a reality," said Chuck Long , GM of Zogo. "The numbers speak for themselves-users are deeply engaged with the platform, and this expansion ensures that even more people can build the knowledge they need to take control of their financial future."

Sezzle continues to lead the BNPL industry in promoting responsible spending habits by integrating financial education directly into its app through Zogo's proven approach to gamified learning. This initiative is especially important in addressing financial literacy gaps among younger generations-according to the 2024 TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index , two-thirds of Gen Z answered half or fewer of the financial literacy questions correctly. With Money IQ, Sezzle provides an interactive and rewarding platform that helps consumers build essential financial skills, fostering greater financial confidence.

Starting April 1, 2025, Sezzle subscribers can access the newly expanded Money IQ curriculum in the Sezzle mobile app, while non-subscribers have access to a limited set of foundational modules.

Download the Sezzle App on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Showcasing Impact: Money IQ in Action

To highlight the tangible benefits of the program, Zogo has released a new case study video showcasing real user experiences with Sezzle's Money IQ. The video underscores how interactive financial education can drive meaningful behavioral change and improve financial well-being. Watch it here .

About Zogo:

Zogo is a technology company dedicated to making financial literacy accessible through gamified, short-form content. Its award-winning platform offers bite-sized modules and tangible incentives to ensure financial education is engaging, fun, and rewarding. Zogo partners with over 200 financial institutions across the U.S. to educate and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers. The platform has attracted over 2 million users since its inception in 2018. To learn more, visit zog .

Follow Zogo on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Zogo