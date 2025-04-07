New Story Schools Lancaster To Relocate To Circleville For 2025-2026 School Year

LANCASTER, Ohio, April 7, 2025 / PRNewswire / -- New Story Schools is excited to announce that its Lancaster campus will be relocating to a newly renovated space in Circleville for the 2025-2026 school year. The school, currently located at 625 Garfield Ave in Lancaster, will move to 1421 N Court St in Circleville, OH, providing students with an enhanced learning environment designed to better meet their needs.

While the move marks the end of an era in Lancaster, where the school has served students for over a decade, the transition to Circleville brings exciting opportunities. The new space has been purpose-built to support students. The school will include an indoor gymnasium, multiple cool-down rooms, a dedicated lobby and reception area, and 15 classrooms-allowing the school to expand its services to more students who can benefit from its specialized programs. Additionally, the three-acre property will provide ample space for outdoor activities, further enriching the student experience.

"We are incredibly grateful for the years we have spent in Lancaster and the support we have received from the community," said Dr. Jill Blanchard, Senior Vice President. "We look forward to our new home in Circleville and are honored to continue serving students with autism and emotional support needs in a space that allows us to grow and serve more families. We've already felt the warmth and generosity of the Circleville community, and we're excited to build strong, lasting partnerships as we settle into our new space."

New Story Schools will be hosting an open house in the coming months, inviting families, community members, and stakeholders to tour the new facility and see firsthand the improvements that will enhance student learning and development. More details will be shared as renovations progress.

For more information about the relocation or to stay updated on upcoming events, please visit the New Story Schools website or contact the school directly.

About New Story Schools

New Story Schools provides an environment where students with special needs receive personalized support to achieve their full potential. With a focus on academic, behavioral, and social growth, New Story Schools partners with families and school districts to offer specialized programs tailored to each student's unique needs. Through a team of dedicated educators and therapists, New Story Schools is committed to empowering students and fostering success in both school and life. New Story Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

