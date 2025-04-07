Greenbrier Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX ) today announced its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available on its investor website at . Greenbrier will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), today, to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all the related materials can also be accessed through Greenbrier's Investor Relations website at .

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 16,700 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at .

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED