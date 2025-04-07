Rumble & Rebel News Sue MP Saks & Others For Conspiring To Violate Free Speech Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Canada, (NASDAQ: RUM ), the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, has joined Rebel News Network and its founder, Ezra Levant, in suing the government of Canada, Member of Canadian Parliament Ya'ara Saks, and other officials, for conspiring to deprive them of their constitutional right to free expression. The lawsuit, filed today in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleges that the defendants unsuccessfully tried to block two lawful and peaceful public gatherings celebrating free speech in the Toronto area last year simply because they disagreed with the political points of view of the organizers and participants. The suit alleges that the officials tried to thwart the events, which included Donald J. Trump Jr. as a featured speaker, by imposing unreasonably high charges for security measures that were not needed and designed only to prevent the events from taking place. The plaintiffs are seeking reimbursement in the amount of $37,177.80 for the excessive security costs, $250,000 in punitive damages, and legal expenses, and have requested a trial in Toronto.

Specifically, the suit alleges that the defendants tried to scuttle the events, promoted as“Rumble Live” and“Rebel News Live” on May 10 & 11, 2024, by enforcing unjustifiable fees for security measures they knew were unnecessary and exorbitant. The gatherings were planned and held by the two companies after they entered into a lawful contract to rent a venue in North York, Ontario that typically hosts wedding receptions and other private events.

Referencing internal communications, the complaint alleges that the defendants had been told by local police there was no indication of planned protests or threats of unrest or violence surrounding the gatherings, yet they still imposed outrageously high security charges-more than the cost of putting on the events themselves-in a failed attempt to derail the festivities. More emails make the case that officials worked on ways to shut down the celebrations based on the political beliefs of the people they expected to be involved.

“If it happens on or near our property, we might attract an undesirable crowd,” wrote one official in an email to colleagues.

“I am wondering if you think there is any language within the lease agreement that would permit us to stop this event from happening,” wrote another.“Based on my review, I don't think there is, but I would appreciate your opinion.”

Both“Rumble Live” and“Rebel News Live” were wildly successful and transpired without incident.

“The Defendants knew that there was no way for them to lawfully prevent the Event from proceeding,” the lawsuit alleges.“Nonetheless, they sought to, and did, interfere with the contractual relationship between Rebel News and the [venue], successfully pressuring the venue to impose the Unwarranted Costs on the Plaintiffs, contrary to the Agreement. These actions constitute unlawful inducement of breach of contract, for which the Plaintiffs have suffered damages as a result of paying for expenses well-above the contracted rate set out in the Agreement.”

Further, the rental agreement contained language that expressly protected the plaintiffs' rights to free speech.

“The [venue] Agrees to: uphold free speech principles and contractual obligations, irrespective of the event's content or the public's reaction to such content,” the rental agreement read.“The [venue] shall not cancel or postpone the event due to external pressures, including but not limited to public dissent, social media campaigns, safety concerns (other than those unrelated to the event), or politically motivated requests.”

Indeed, a public statement from MP Saks revealed that she had political motivations for attempting to interfere, specifically identifying her adversary in an upcoming election and his relationship with Rebel News.

“My conservative opponent, Roman Baber, has been platformed by and interacted with Rebel News at every opportunity,” she wrote on X on May 10, 2024.“Rebel News is clearly supporting Roman Baber.”

This is not the first time that government officials have been accused of interfering with the plaintiffs' constitutional rights. In 2023, Levant and Rebel News alleged that they had been blocked from viewing official government accounts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), depriving them of access to government information and the ability to engage in public discourse or represent their views as journalists and citizens. In January 2024 a federal judge issued a consent order that required the plaintiffs to be unblocked.

Listed as defendants in this new lawsuit are MP Saks and several officials with Canada Lands Company Limited, which operates Downsview Park where the venue is located, and a representative of security services at CN Tower.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

ABOUT REBEL NEWS NETWORK

Rebel News is a federal company carrying on business as an independent online news and media company operating across Canada and around the world. Rebel News has been granted media accreditation by governments in Canada and around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Sweden, the Netherlands, and India. Rebel News is a member of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada and can be found online at .