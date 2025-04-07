Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations At The 2025 American Thoracic Society International Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced that the Company will present three scientific posters at the upcoming 2025 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place in San Francisco, California from May 16-21, 2025.

The following abstracts are posted on ATS 2025's online itinerary planner for registered users.

Pliant was selected for a featured oral presentation as part of the ATS 2025 Mini Symposiums program.

Title: Characterizing the Antifibrotic Activity of Bexotegrast on Distinct Fibroblast Populations in PCLS From Multiple ILD Subtypes

Presenter: Johanna Schaub, Ph.D., Director of Translational Sciences at Pliant Therapeutics

Oral Presentation: 9696

Session B98: Cellular interactions and signaling networks in pulmonary fibrosis (mini symposium)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Title: Plasma Proteome Analysis Reveals Shared and Unique Biomarkers of ILD Subtypes

Presenter: Richard Ahn, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II at Pliant Therapeutics

Poster: 12006

Session D29: From bench to bedside: unraveling pulmonary fibrosis through cellular communication and molecular pathways

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Presentation Time: 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Title: Single-Cell Profiling Demonstrates the Antifibrotic Effects of Bexotegrast on Pathologic Lung Cell Populations in the Presence and Absence of Background Therapy

Presenter: Mahru An, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Pliant Therapeutics

Poster: 12106

Session D29: From bench to bedside: unraveling pulmonary fibrosis through cellular communication and molecular pathways

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Presentation Time: 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time



Posters will be available to view during the ATS Conference, Sunday, May 18 - Wednesday, May 21 during the above times for registered users and on the Presentations page of the company website.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indication for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α7β1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

