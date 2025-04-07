ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN AQUA ARRIVES TO NEW YORK CITY FOR HER OFFICIAL U.S. DEBUT

Today, Norwegian Aqua will welcome over 2,000 invited guests for a two-day inaugural event to experience the Brand's newest offerings. Ranging from first-in-the-industry activities to returning guest-favorites, NCL is delivering MORE of what guests love about cruising with the Brand. With an overall 10 percent size and capacity increase from sister ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Aqua also boasts the world's first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster. The latest attraction at sea, which is currently catching viral attention on social media , features a high speed powered launch that propels adventurous guests through one of two different courses across three decks. With dual slides, guests can have two unique experiences on this industry-leading attraction.

"All of us at NCL are thrilled to finally welcome our newest incredible ship, Norwegian Aqua to the U.S., especially here in New York City," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "New York and the tri-state area are an incredibly important market for us, so to showcase the beautiful Norwegian Aqua here in the Big Apple during her inaugural season was a no-brainer. We cannot wait for her to return to New York City in August for a season of voyages to Bermuda and for our guests to experience MORE to do and MORE to enjoy with everything she has to offer for the whole family."

Norwegian Aqua offers activities bow-to-stern for everyone. For the guests who prefer to kick back and relax, the adults-only Vibe Beach Club provides even more space with outdoor loungers and cabanas overlooking sweeping ocean views. Guests can also retreat to the Mandara Spa and Salon for rejuvenating treatments, tranquil saunas, and invigorating spa services. Families and active adults can revel in attractions such as the outdoor activity complex, The Stadium; as well as The Drop, the 10-story jaw-dropping dry slide; and the Bull's Eye Bar where guests can enjoy a game of interactive darts with a beer or cocktail in hand. Food and beverage enthusiasts can savor in Norwegian Aqua's 17 dining options and 18 bars and lounges including the redesigned Metropolitan Bar which now features a grand piano for live entertainment.

Norwegian Aqua also features the brand-new Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor, where guests can enjoy a variety of interactive activities by day before the space transforms into a nightclub in the evening. The reimagined Aqua Game Zone offers a fun-for-the-whole-family vibe with an array of virtual reality and classic arcade games such as Ms. Pacman, Mario Brothers and Duck Pin Bowling. Additionally, the ship offers an expanded pool deck equipped with day beds that are perfect for lounging in the warm Caribbean sun.

Guests can also look forward to Norwegian Aqua's world-class entertainment lineup in collaboration with top industry talent, including "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince." The immersive theatrical concert experience pays tribute to the legendary artist's greatest hits. Other headline productions include "Elements: The World Expanded," an enhanced version of NCL's top-rated show, blending acrobatics, magic and stunning visuals inspired by the four elements – earth, wind, fire and water; as well as interactive shows such as the "Price is Right LIVE," and MORE!

On April 13, 2025, Norwegian Aqua will officially be christened in Miami, the 'Cruise Capital of the World,' with a celebratory ceremony featuring godfather and two-time Emmy®-Award winning actor Eric Stonestreet. Following her official christening, Norwegian Aqua will offer a series of seven-day Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla . between April 2025 to July 2025 before sailing five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025. The ship will then sail five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami beginning October 2025 through April 2026 featuring a visit to NCL's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, which will debut a multi-ship pier in late 2025.

For guests planning their next cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Aqua or any ship in NCL's fleet the Company's brand-new program, More At SeaTM, provides travelers more value with unlimited open bar featuring premium beverage brands such as Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve, Grey Goose Vodka and more; as well as specialty dining meals; high- speed Wi-Fi minutes; and $50 shore excursion credits at every port of call. More At Sea delivers guests an incredible value with savings of over 75%. The package also includes free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on select sailings. For more details on NCL's new More At Sea offering, visit .

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit .

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 58 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company invites guests to 'Experience More at Sea' by providing them with more to see, more to do, more to enjoy, and more value on their vacation. To further deliver guests with more value, NCL's 'More At SeaTM' package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; as well as free airfare and third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit .

