Alta Smiles Secures Patent For Its Revolutionary V5X Dental Images Device

Breakthrough technology enables clear and precise dental images for in-office photos and remote patient monitoring

- Gary Giegerich, CEO of Alta SmilesFORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alta Smiles , a leader in orthodontic technology and services, announced that it has secured a United States Patent (U.S. Patent Number 12,171,412) for its invention of the breakthrough V5x Dental Images device, which leverages the most advanced technology for consistent, high-quality images both for in-office diagnostic photos and remote patient monitoring.“At Alta Smiles, we are committed to redefining innovation to improve how dentists and orthodontists deliver care to their patients. The V5x is a game-changer-delivering consistent, high-quality full-mouth images with ease. By streamlining workflows and enhancing treatment visualization, it not only improves efficiency but also drives greater case acceptance, enabling patients to make more informed decisions about their care," says Gary Giegerich, CEO of Alta Smiles.The V5x system enables providers and patients to take high-quality intraoral and facial images with a device that connects securely to an Apple or Android SmartPhone – without an occlusal mirror. With attachments, images include full-mouth upper and lower occlusal images and left and right buccal images. The V5x can be used throughout orthodontic treatment and for a broad range of specialties and general dental procedures. In addition, V5x attachments are autoclavable, allowing for sterilization after each session.Accompanying the device are two apps, V5x Teledentistry for remote patient monitoring and V5x Dental Photography for Offices. The apps guide the image-capturing process to ensure images are taken at the precise angles, focus, and lighting. For providers, the app makes it easy to send referrals, images, and x-rays from the app. The V5x facilitates a more streamlined process for transferring images to practice management systems.For more information, please visit altasmiles/v5x-imaging-solutions .###About Alta Smiles, Inc.Founded in 2019 and guided by a world-class board of advisors that includes leading investors and executives from the dental and healthcare industries, Alta Smiles is a technology and services company poised to transform the delivery of orthodontic care. Our unique patented and patent-pending technologies and methodologies untether comprehensive orthodontic care from the confines of the orthodontist's office. This innovative approach enables dentists and their assistants to deliver all forms of orthodontic care, including C5 Hidden Orthodontics, with a high level of expertise and confidence. Alta Smiles is opening the door for more people to have amazing smiles.

