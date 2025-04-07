Fytertech Launches 20 New Spilfyter Products With Improved Absorbency And Other Enhancements

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Spilfyter brand is launching new recycled rag rugs using post-industrial recycled fibers, produced in the De Pere, Wisconsin facility. The new recycled rag rugs have been reengineered to be 30% stronger and absorb 40% more liquids than the previous line-up offered. Available in both pad and roll forms, these provide diverse solutions to absorb oil, water, hydraulic fluid, coolant, solvents and more.

FyterTech Nonwovens launches enhancements to their environmental absorbent line-up

Also reengineered to be more absorbent than their previous line is the Spilfyter railroad mat line extension, which also uses post-industrial recycled fibers keeping materials out of landfills. These mats are designed specifically to fit inside and outside of rails, and to absorb hydrocarbons while repelling water. These new rolls use a poly backing to prevent oils from seeping into the ground to avoid costly spills and drips.

Slips, trips and falls make up over 21% of all workplace injury costs. The new Spilfyter Grab & Go® pads provide convenient high visibility absorbent pads in a portable dispenser that can be deployed quickly. The bright yellow absorbent pads with a caution pattern calls attention to a spill so foot traffic can avoid a hazard on the floor until a proper clean-up can be executed. The dispenser can be hung strategically throughout facilities to allow teams to react quickly in the event of a drip or spill.

Containing spills or creating a leak barrier is a part of the slip and trip defense, and using socks should be a part of your spill control arsenal. The new Spilfyter SpilLockTM Sock is lab tested to deliver 50% more absorbency than a standard absorbent sock. SpilLock technology is designed to not only absorb more, but it locks in liquids to prevent drips to make clean-up a breeze. Made of post-consumer materials, the SpilLock socks absorb both water based and petroleum-based fluids making it a great universal solution.

Space is money, and Spilfyter reclaimed rags, both boxed and bagged solutions are now compressed to decrease the footprint by up to 50% saving freight and warehouse footprint while still being stackable. As always, the Spilfyter line of rags is derived of clothing that is graded and metal-scanned for safety to protect your assets.

"It was important to us to expand the range of Spilfyter products that rose to the top of our customer's needs in the market," said Christin Wam, vice president of marketing and new market development at FyterTech. "We are proud of our continued ability to vertically integrate our manufacturing capabilities, paired with the creativity that comes from our innovation team that drives these new products to better serve our customers."

About FyterTech Nonwovens

FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers, dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications. FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and EssentialsTM brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit .

