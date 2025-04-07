Anixter Center Welcomes Bobbie A. Moore, Vice President Human Resources

CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anixter Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Bobbie A. Moore to Vice President of Human Resources. She will oversee the human resources functions, including talent management, benefits and compensation, union and employee relations and is committed to building an inclusive workforce.

Bobbie most recently served as Vice President of People and Culture at Navy Pier where she had a proven record for delivering results and generating support across the organization. She was responsible for strategic planning; compensation and benefits; recruitment; retention and onboarding; performance/talent management, training, and development; employee relations; organizational culture and DEIA initiatives.

"Bobbie 's experience in all facets of human resources, combined with her thought leadership in the Diversity and Inclusion arena and collaborative style will be invaluable to Anixter," says Samantha Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anixter Center.

She holds an MBA in business administration from Roosevelt University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in African American Studies from Chicago State University. Bobbie is currently continuing her studies at Northwestern University's Center for Nonprofit Management with Executive Education courses. She is a member of the Chicago Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (Chicago SHRM), formerly a member of SHRM Executive Network and a member of the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of African American Human Resources Management (NAAAHR).

About Anixter Center

The Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center is a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to serving over 7,500 individuals annually in the Chicago metropolitan area. We advocate for people with disabilities, mental health needs, and those who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing. Our vision is to foster inclusive communities where everyone can thrive. For more information, visit , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@AnixterCenter). For information about the Chicago Hearing Society, visit .

SOURCE Anixter Center

