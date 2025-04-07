Disclosure Of Voting Rights In IDEX Biometrics To Chair, Morten Opstad – 07 April 2025
Total 142,779,329 shares or 17.17% of the share capital and votes, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.
Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.
Contact persons
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +47 918 00186
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel.: +47 950 92322
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit (
About this notice
This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 07 April 2024 at 21:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4‐2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
