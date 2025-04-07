Bitcoin And Stocks Plunge As 90-Day Tariff Pause Is Revealed As Fake News: BTC Whales Continue Accumulating

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin , along with other stocks, experienced a significant decline following the announcement of a 90-day tariff pause, which many are calling“fake news.” Despite the uncertainty in the market, BTC whales continue to accumulate more cryptocurrency.

The overall sentiment in the markets has been turbulent, with investors reacting to the news of a temporary halt in tariffs between the US and China. However, skepticism around the validity of this announcement has led to a sharp drop in Bitcoin prices.

Many experts believe that the sudden fluctuation in Bitcoin stocks is a result of market manipulation and misinformation. The uncertainty surrounding the tariff situation has created a sense of unease among traders, leading to panic selling and a decrease in overall market confidence.

Despite the chaos in the market, BTC whales have been taking advantage of the situation by accumulating more Bitcoin . This suggests that large investors remain confident in the long-term potential of Bitcoin , regardless of short-term fluctuations.

As the market continues to navigate through these uncertain times, it is crucial for investors to stay informed and make well-informed decisions. Keeping a close eye on market trends and remaining cautious of potential misinformation can help protect investments in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.