Seychelles And Egypt Heighten Diplomatic Ties Through Official Visit In Cairo By Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister For Foreign Affairs And Tourism

Seychelles and Egypt signed a Visa Waiver Agreement for diplomatic and Official passport holders during the weekend in Cairo, Egypt.

This was on the margin of a two-day official visit of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Minister, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, H. E Badr Abdelatty, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Affairs from 5th to 6th April 2025.

During a bilateral meeting, the two parties discussed the possibility of also extending the visa waiver to ordinary passport holders.

They also held discussions on several areas of mutual interest such as climate change, maritime security. The Egyptian minister has reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to continue to support Seychelles in its capacity building efforts.

Minister Radegonde also held discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar. Their discussions centred on cooperation in the health sector, including training, the recruitment of medical practitioners and the procurement of pharmaceutical products from Egypt.

Minister Radegonde has also had discussions with the Minister for Tourism and Antiquities, Mr. Ahmed Issa. Both Ministers have expressed their interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the field of training and hospitality staff exchanges,

During the visit, Minister Radegonde also visited the three Seychellois presently incarcerated in Egypt and held discussions with the Assistant Minister of Interior for Community Protection, Major General Hazen Ezzel-Arab.

Minister Radegonde was accompanied on this visit by Ambassador Conrad Mederic and senior officials from the Foreign Affairs Department.

