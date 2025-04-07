403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Proposes Zero Tariffs To Ease Trade Tensions With U.S.
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union has offered the United States a "zero-for-zero" tariff deal on industrial goods, aiming to defuse escalating trade tensions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposal, emphasizing the EU's readiness for fair trade agreements while preparing countermeasures if talks fail.
This proposal follows recent U.S. tariff hikes under President Donald Trump. These include a 20% levy on EU goods and a 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, and vehicles.
These measures impact €380 billion worth of EU exports to the U.S., about 70% of the bloc's total exports. The tariffs have disrupted global markets, with European stock indices dropping nearly 6% before partial recovery.
Von der Leyen described the EU's offer as consistent with deals made with other partners and a chance to strengthen transatlantic trade. However, she warned that Europe would defend its interests if negotiations stall.
The EU is preparing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products like motorcycles, bourbon, orange juice, and jeans, potentially targeting €6 billion in imports. Consultations are underway to identify additional goods worth €18 billion for further measures.
The U.S. administration has expressed skepticism toward the proposal, citing non-tariff barriers. These include Europe's value-added tax system and strict regulations, which are seen as obstacles.
Meanwhile, Trump's tariffs have sparked concerns over supply chain disruptions and rising protectionism globally. The EU's dual approach-offering dialogue while preparing countermeasures-highlights its determination to safeguard economic stability.
This comes amid growing trade conflicts. This move underscores the broader implications of U.S.-EU trade relations for global commerce and market stability.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposal, emphasizing the EU's readiness for fair trade agreements while preparing countermeasures if talks fail.
This proposal follows recent U.S. tariff hikes under President Donald Trump. These include a 20% levy on EU goods and a 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, and vehicles.
These measures impact €380 billion worth of EU exports to the U.S., about 70% of the bloc's total exports. The tariffs have disrupted global markets, with European stock indices dropping nearly 6% before partial recovery.
Von der Leyen described the EU's offer as consistent with deals made with other partners and a chance to strengthen transatlantic trade. However, she warned that Europe would defend its interests if negotiations stall.
The EU is preparing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products like motorcycles, bourbon, orange juice, and jeans, potentially targeting €6 billion in imports. Consultations are underway to identify additional goods worth €18 billion for further measures.
The U.S. administration has expressed skepticism toward the proposal, citing non-tariff barriers. These include Europe's value-added tax system and strict regulations, which are seen as obstacles.
Meanwhile, Trump's tariffs have sparked concerns over supply chain disruptions and rising protectionism globally. The EU's dual approach-offering dialogue while preparing countermeasures-highlights its determination to safeguard economic stability.
This comes amid growing trade conflicts. This move underscores the broader implications of U.S.-EU trade relations for global commerce and market stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment