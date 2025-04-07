Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 1,000 Explosives Cleared From Liberated Azerbaijani Territories

2025-04-07 03:19:22
Qabil Ashirov

Between March 31 and April 6, a total of 13 anti-tank mines, 107 anti-personnel mines, and 870 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

ANAMA noted that these findings were part of ongoing humanitarian demining operations across formerly occupied regions.

The agency stated that approximately 2,009.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants during this period.

These efforts are crucial for restoring safe living conditions, facilitating the return of displaced residents, and enabling reconstruction and development in the liberated areas.

