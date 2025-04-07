Cinc Syrskyi: Defense Forces Neutralized Over 77,000 Targets With Drones In March

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In March, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit and destroyed more than 77,000 enemy targets using various types of drones, which is 10% more than in February.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook , posting a video showing drone strikes by the defense forces, Ukrinform reports.

Syrskyi noted that building up the combat capabilities of unmanned systems on the battlefield is one of the key priorities.

The increased role of drones, he emphasized, allows us to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

The Commander-in-Chief expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for the professional and effective performance of combat missions.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine plans to more than quadruple the production of long-range kamikaze drones.