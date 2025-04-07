Cinc Syrskyi: Defense Forces Neutralized Over 77,000 Targets With Drones In March
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook , posting a video showing drone strikes by the defense forces, Ukrinform reports.
Syrskyi noted that building up the combat capabilities of unmanned systems on the battlefield is one of the key priorities.
The increased role of drones, he emphasized, allows us to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders.Read also: Enemy is looking for new tactics to counter Ukrainian drones – military spox
The Commander-in-Chief expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for the professional and effective performance of combat missions.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine plans to more than quadruple the production of long-range kamikaze drones.
