Kostenko: Ukrainian Defense Companies Capable Of Producing Up To 10 Million Drones Per Year

This was stated by Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, in the program of Ihor Dolhov on the Ukrinform YouTube channel.

“We are capable of producing up to 10 million drones if the country gives the command,” he said.

The MP expressed confidence that Ukrainian manufacturers would respond quickly and produce even more UAVs if necessary.

At the same time, he emphasized that most drones manufactured in Ukraine are assembled from foreign parts, such as Chinese ones.

According to him, drones made entirely of Ukrainian materials may be produced by only a few companies, but they may still have foreign components. Kostenko noted that, for example, in the course of manufacturing motors for drones in Ukraine, some components, such as magnets or other elements, come from China.

“This emphasizes how important it is for us to develop and improve our defense industry so that we can produce everything ourselves,” the politician summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's defense industry grew from UAH 70 billion in 2022 to UAH 1.5 trillion in 2025.