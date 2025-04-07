CR Fitness Holdings Opens 75Th Crunch Fitness Location With State-Of-The-Art Facility In Colleyville, Texas

Crunch Colleyville Set to Open at 4701 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034 - Soft Opening on April 10th, Grand Opening April 12th

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness is bringing its exciting and inclusive fitness experience to Colleyville, Texas, with the opening of its brand-new 3.0 location at 4701 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034. This state-of-the-art facility is designed with luxury lighting and a sleek, modern look that makes every workout an energizing experience. From the moment you walk in, Crunch Colleyville will redefine what a fitness destination can be, blending cutting-edge equipment with an atmosphere that's as motivating as it is fun.

The doors will officially open for workouts on April 10th at 5:00 a.m. with a soft opening, giving early members a chance to explore this new, 5 million dollar gym. The grand opening celebration will take place on April 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., featuring a lively party atmosphere, exciting promotions, and a look at everything Crunch has to offer.

But that's not all-Crunch Colleyville will host a special sneak peek event on April 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. This event is an opportunity for community members to tour the facility, ask questions and receive special deals.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring the Crunch experience to Colleyville," says Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "This 3.0 location takes everything our members love about Crunch to the next level, with premium amenities, the latest equipment, and a fun, welcoming atmosphere that caters to everyone."

At Crunch Colleyville, fitness enthusiasts will find an impressive range of top-quality cardio and strength equipment, perfect for any workout routine. The facility also boasts a dedicated group fitness studio for a variety of dynamic classes, a Hot Studio designed for yoga and Pilates, and Ride cycling classes for those looking to add some energy to their fitness regimen. For those seeking more intense training, there's a HIITZONETM area featuring indoor turf for functional exercises and high-intensity workouts.

The gym is designed with luxury in mind, offering tanning services and HydroMassage® beds to help members relax after their workouts. Spacious, modern locker rooms complete the experience, providing everything needed for a smooth and comfortable visit.

For more information about Crunch Colleyville or to join, visit

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, now operates 75 locations across Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. With the opening of Crunch Colleyville, the company continues its mission to provide high-quality, affordable fitness options to communities across the country.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that fuses fitness with entertainment, creating a judgment-free environment for people of all fitness levels. With over 450 locations worldwide and more than 2.5 million members, Crunch is known for its one-of-a-kind group fitness classes, cutting-edge equipment, and its inclusive, fun approach to fitness. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

