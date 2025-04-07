West Shore Bank Announces Acquisition Of Auto Club Trust's Wealth Management, Investment Advisory & Trust Services Business

LUDINGTON, Mich., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Bank of Ludington, MI announced today it had completed the acquisition of the Wealth Management, Investment Advisory and Trust services business (the "Business") of Auto Club Trust, FSB of Dearborn, MI in an all-cash transaction effective March 31, 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. West Shore Bank intends to continue to operate the Business in Southeast, MI, initially in Dearborn, MI.

"We are excited to continue the growth of West Shore Bank's wealth management, investment advisory and trust services business with the acquisition of the Business," stated Raymond A. Biggs, West Shore Bank's President & CEO. "We are a local community bank with an established and strong Wealth Management team that is actively involved in the communities we serve. We believe our personal approach to customer service is a key to our success and has allowed us to grow with our customers and communities. We look forward to welcoming Auto Club Trust's Wealth Management customers and employees to West Shore Bank and look forward to being part of the Southeast, MI community."

McQueen Financial Advisors acted as financial advisor and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP served as legal counsel to West Shore Bank.

About West Shore Bank.

West Shore Bank is a community bank with eleven locations across Michigan. As of December 31, 2024, West Shore Bank had approximately $768 million in total assets.

SOURCE West Shore Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED