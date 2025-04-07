403
Amway India's 'Power Of 5 Program' Drives Impactful Change In Addressing Childhood Malnutrition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th April 2025: New Delhi, India: Reinforcing its commitment to combating childhood malnutrition, Amway India, one of the leading companies supporting health and wellbeing needs, on World Health Day (WHD) released the impact report of its nutrition program, 'Power of 5'. Aligned with the theme of WHD, 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,' the program aimed to build strong and healthy communities, with a focus on children, by imparting essential knowledge on nutrition and wellbeing and nutrition intervention. The impact report highlighted significant progress in Mumbai and Kolkata, benefiting close to 1,75,000 individuals, including mothers, caregivers, and 18000+ children. Notably, as part of a structured nutrition and education intervention, 40% of children with iron deficiency have shifted to the normal category, indicating substantial improvement.++
Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, remarked,“At Amway India, we firmly believe that good nutrition is fundamental to building a healthier and brighter future. Aligned with our core vision of helping people live better lives, the Power of 5 program embodies our mission to drive meaningful change. Since its launch, this initiative has successfully reached and benefited over 730,000 individuals. Our program aligns with the Government's Swasth Bharat vision and complements its health initiatives, such as Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan Abhiyan 2.0, bolstering support for millions of children, mothers, and adolescent girls. Inspired by this shared vision, we remain committed to expanding our reach, empowering communities with the right knowledge and resources, and contributing to a malnutrition-free India.”
Mr. Chandrashekhar Pandey, Program Director, ChildFund India, said, Vitamin and mineral deficiencies are often referred to as 'hidden hunger' and may impact a child's growth and development. Addressing these deficiencies is critical to ensuring children grow up healthy, strong, and with the opportunity to reach their full potential. Amway's Power of 5 program is helping us make significant strides in combating malnutrition and creating healthier futures for children.
According to the 2024 Global Hunger Index, India continues to grapple with one of the highest child malnutrition rates, with 18.7% of children experiencing wasting and 35.5% suffering from stunted growth, leading to long-term health complications. To tackle these issues, Amway initiated the Power of 5 program, which aims to empower mothers and caregivers through targeted nutrition education while providing children with Nutrilite Little Bits, a specialized micronutrient supplement.
During this phase of the project, Nutrilite Little Bits was distributed as part of community nutrition program to 8,500 children aged 3 to 6 in Mumbai and Kolkata, which contains micronutrients to support the nutritional gaps in their daily diet. This led to effectively addressing micronutrient deficiencies, including iron deficiency and anaemia.
A baseline and endline study involving 3,000 children showed a measurable health improvements, including a 40% increase in children with normal haemoglobin levels and significant reductions in underweight children -39% in Mumbai and 22% in Kolkata. By addressing critical nutritional gaps in underserved communities, Amway India continues to drive meaningful change, fostering healthier futures for children across the country.
The Power of 5 program, with its holistic approach combining nutrition education, targeted supplementation, and behavioural change reinforcement, has significantly improved childhood nutrition and fostered healthier habits among underserved communities. By addressing both immediate nutritional needs and long-term behavioural changes-such as better dietary choices, regular meal consumption, and enhanced hygiene practices-the initiative is creating a sustainable model for community health improvement. Amway India remains committed to building a healthier nation. Encouraged by the success of the Power of 5 program, the company plans to expand its reach, driving lasting impact in its fight against childhood malnutrition.
About Amway India CSR initiatives
Amway India's CSR initiatives are based on the belief that social responsibility is much more than the incurrence of a cost or a resource or a charitable/ philanthropic act of social benefit. It is an opportunity to bring in social innovation and change. This belief is articulated in Amway's vision of helping people live better lives. When it comes to commitment to corporate citizenship, Amway India makes a serious and concentrated effort to reach out and help people improve their lives.
Amway India supports a comprehensive CSR programme covering a gamut of initiatives including a water conservation project to improve the groundwater level in 7 villages in the Dindigul district located around the manufacturing plant. Amway supports a village health program targeted at 32 villages in the Dindigul district, to provide quality healthcare to the underprivileged.
Amway India set up 5 telemedicine centres in the Dindigul district to ensure consistent healthcare support to the villagers. This program has eliminated distance barriers and improved access to medical services in distant rural communities. The centre aims at providing free medical treatment to over 35,000 patients in a year.
