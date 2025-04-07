Deputy Shura Council Speaker Calls For Activating UN Resolutions On Peoples' Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti called for the activation and implementation of United Nations resolutions related to the rights of peoples.



During her speech at the meeting of the Bureau of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), as part of the 150th Assembly of the IPU, hosted by Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Her Excellency said that it is imperative to activate and implement the resolutions issued by the United Nations that affect the rights of peoples, and the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs of the IPU must play a significant role in protecting those rights and promoting their actual implementation.



HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council noted the importance of Qatar's membership in the committee as a representative of the Arab Group, which reflects its active international parliamentary role. She also emphasized the importance of initiatives to enhance the role of women, develop the role of the Security Council, and strengthen parliamentary cooperation within the United Nations system.



She highlighted the importance of active participation in UN parliamentary sessions, particularly those addressing sustainable development, education, health, and climate change, criticizing the weak international representation therein and calling for the activation of mechanisms to ensure broader participation.



HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council pointed to the need for a plan to follow up on the recommendations of the meetings, proposing that members of the Parliamentary Bureau be assigned specific tasks within the UN follow-up framework.

She also emphasized Qatar's commitment to strengthening the role of women in diplomacy and their active participation in Security Council reform efforts.



In a related context, HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council participated in the committee's meeting held today, which discussed the topic of "Discussion on The UN field presence in support of national development: The case of Uzbekistan" and approved the summary minutes of the session held by the committee during the 149th Assembly of the IPU in Geneva.



In her remarks, HE Dr. Al Sulaiti emphasized the importance of financing as a fundamental pillar for the success of development projects, pointing to the development aid provided by the State of Qatar to support development projects in several countries.



She voiced her regret over the decline in development projects, particularly in the fields of education and health, in conflict zones such as Gaza, questioning the role of relevant organizations in ensuring the sustainability of these projects and achieving a tangible impact. HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council called for a review of measures to enhance their effectiveness and ensure the targeted communities benefit from them.



Her Excellency highlighted the significant role played by United Nations country teams and resident coordinators in supporting sustainable development efforts in cooperation with national governments and parliaments.



Her Excellency proposed strengthening institutional cooperation between parliaments, governments, and UN teams by forming joint committees, organizing workshops and training programs, and creating a joint electronic platform to track achievements and challenges.



HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council noted the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Shura Council and the Uzbek Supreme Council, considering the 150th Assembly of the IPU to be an opportunity to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries.



In a related context, members of the Shura Council delegation participated in the meetings of the IPU's standing committees held today, including the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, and the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development.



For his part, HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud met with HE Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Mohammad Reza Majidi. The two sides discussed a number of topics related to bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them.