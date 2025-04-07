Shura Council Speaker Participates In Emergency Item Session In IPU Meetings In Tashkent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim participated Monday in the session dedicated to voting on requests to include an emergency item on the agenda of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150), held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

A number of urgent items were put to a vote during the session, but none received the required votes. Therefore, no urgent items will be included in this session.

The IPU-150 and its accompanying meetings are running for the third day in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, under the theme "Parliamentary Action for Development and Social Justice," with the participation of parliamentary delegations from worldwide.