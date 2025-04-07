Powerreviews Launches Partner Program To Expand Reach And Value Of User-Generated Content

Partners of PowerReviews, a 1WorldSync company, to grow revenue by referring clients to industry-leading technology, including ratings and reviews, display, syndication, social curation, product sampling and analytics tools

CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PowerReviews, a leading provider of ratings, reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, announced the launch of its new PowerReviews Partner Program. Designed to maximize the impact and reach of UGC, this program fosters collaboration with technology providers, agencies and strategic partners and their end-customers.

Partners are eligible for incentives on new business referrals. Interested partners can learn more about the program during monthly informational webinars , beginning April 9.

"We are thrilled to launch the PowerReviews Partner Program as a key part of our strategy to expand the influence of user-generated content and provide our partners an additional revenue stream," said Brandon Kiffer, President UGC Solutions at PowerReviews, a 1WorldSync company. "Partnering with leading technology providers and agencies allows us to help businesses of all sizes harness the power of UGC to drive sales, strengthen brand and retailer trust, and enhance the customer experience."

Partners will gain access to PowerReviews' industry-leading technology, including ratings and reviews, display, syndication, social curation, product sampling and analytics tools. Partners also receive exclusive benefits such as co-branded webinars, live events, case studies and blog collaborations. Additionally, partners will receive sales enablement resources, including training and marketing materials, along with dedicated support from PowerReviews experts for onboarding, training and ongoing assistance.

The PowerReviews Partner Program is open to technology providers, agencies, and other businesses that share PowerReviews' mission of helping brands and retailers leverage the power of UGC.

Caddle has joined forces with PowerReviews as a referral partner. As a leading consumer rewards app, Caddle generates hundreds of thousands of reviews for top-tier brands and retailers across Canada. "We are excited to refer and collaborate with 1WorldSync's PowerReviews to harness their world-class syndication platform," said Ransom Hawley, CEO of Caddle. "With the combined power of PowerReviews' tools and Caddle's innovative solutions, this partnership will drive significant value for both companies, helping brands collect and amplify authentic consumer feedback more effectively than ever."

To learn more about the program and how to become a partner, please visit the PowerReviews website .

About PowerReviews, a 1WorldSync Company

PowerReviews is a leading provider of ratings, reviews, and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. PowerReviews helps brands and retailers collect, manage, and display high-quality UGC to drive sales and enhance the customer experience. As part of 1WorldSync, PowerReviews is committed to optimizing product detail pages (PDPs) and enhancing the digital shopping experience through authentic, impactful content. For more information, visit .

