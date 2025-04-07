PERFECT GAME TO DONATE 25,000 PIECES OF YOUTH SPORTS APPAREL TO MIAMI YOUTH ATHLETES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Former MLB All-Star and American League MVP, along with Perfect Game Chairman, will be on hand this, at the, to assist with the donation, ensuring that thousands of children receive much-needed sportswear to help them participate in athletic activities with confidence.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pitch In to make this meaningful contribution to the Miami community," said Rick Thurman, Chairman of Perfect Game and a Miami resident. "Sports can be a powerful force for positive change in a young person's life, and we are honored to help equip these aspiring athletes with the apparel they need to participate and thrive."

Founded with a mission to provide opportunities and resources to underprivileged youth, Pitch In has worked tirelessly to level the playing field for children across Miami. The organization's leadership expressed immense gratitude for this historic donation, emphasizing its impact on young athletes who may not otherwise have access to essential sportswear.

"This donation is a game-changer for the kids we serve," said Vinay Rajadhyaksha, "Pitch In" Baseball's 13-year-old founder. "We are grateful to Perfect Game for their generosity and for believing in Pitch In's mission to support young athletes and spread the love of baseball."

Vaughn, himself a youth baseball parent, owns and operates the Vaughn Sports Academy in Boca Raton, Fla., where he, along with several former MLB players, teaches kids the fundamentals of how to play baseball as well as how to overcome challenges that the game may present. The academy focuses on skill development, mentorship, and building confidence in young athletes both on and off the field.

Miami is the fourth city where Perfect Game has made a significant apparel donation, following previous contributions in Philadelphia, Phoenix and Maui. At each location, notable Perfect Game ambassadors have lent their support, including former MLB manager Charlie Manuel in Philadelphia, World Series champion Luis Gonzalez in Phoenix, and All-Star outfielder Shane Victorino in Maui.

Perfect Game and Pitch In invite members of the community and media to join them at the donation event, where children will receive their new sports apparel and have the chance to meet baseball legends who continue to give back to the game.

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,210 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Pitch In

"PITCH IN" FOR YOUTH BASEBALL is a non-profit charitable organization based in Miami, Fla., with the goal of collecting and distributing new or gently used baseball equipment to underprivileged children in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Our mission is to support these children's love of baseball by providing the necessary equipment to play the game.

