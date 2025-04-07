Publicis Health Media Announces 5Th Annual PHM Healthfront Talent & Programming

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's event will focus on the human behind the health experience, enriching industry perspectives as sessions explore what is new and next in health marketing.

"We're proud to announce the fifth year of The PHM HealthFront, which continues to grow and evolve alongside the marketplace. We created this event to continually move our industry forward with first-to-market products and first-mover media opportunities for Publicis clients, enabling change and improved outcomes," said Publicis Health Media CEO Andrea Palmer. "This year's event tackles the broad reaching issues at the forefront of health marketing today."

The HealthFront will feature notable speakers making an impact including Chelsea Handler, comedian, seven-time New York Times bestselling author and podcast host; Christy Turlington Burns, Founder & President, Every Mother Counts and maternal health advocate and Sophia Bush, Actress, Producer, Activist and Entrepreneur, thanks to sponsors DotDash Meredith, SurvivorNet and SHE Media.

The PHM HealthFront will also offer Master Classes as instructional deep dives into important issues, thanks to the support of sponsors such as Pulsepoint.

About Publicis Health Media

PHM is the leading health media agency in the US, dedicated to connecting people with meaningful health and wellness experiences every day. By reimagining media's role in healthcare, PHM delivers best-in-class solutions, pushing the boundaries of media through data, content, commerce and creativity.

Our teams' spirit of innovation and genuine passion for health inspire bold and meaningful work for our clients, and we do it all with #phmlove.

