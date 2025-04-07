CNP TECHNOLOGIES, LLC MARKS 25 YEARS OF INNOVATION, EMPPOWERING BUSINESSES WITH TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATIONS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team's dedication, our customers' trust, and the company's ability to adapt to the ever-changing technology landscape," said Mitch Lemons, president of CNP Technologies. "As we celebrate 25 years, we remain focused on delivering innovative IT and UC solutions that help businesses thrive and grow, in an increasingly digital world."

From its inception, CNP Technologies has focused on providing best-in-class infrastructure, UC and cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations. The company has established a reputation for technical excellence, customer-centric service, and strategic partnerships with industry-leading technology providers.

As the needs of clients shifted, so has CNP capabilities and service offerings, with managed and professional services, cloud, and cybersecurity, as well as equipping clients with hardware and licensing to ensure customer and employee engagement. Additionally, the in-depth expertise and longevity of the company's employees, have made it a trusted partner.

"The success of CNP is built on strong relationships-with our customers, partners, and employees," added Lemons. "Our highly tenured employees and long-standing customer relationships, some who have been with us since 2000, are the bedrocks of our company. We are excited for what the future holds and look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same passion and expertise that have defined us for 25 years."

CNP Technologies is a leading provider of IT and Unified Communications solutions that help businesses achieve their goals through innovative technology. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, CNP has been delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance IT services for 25 years. The company specializes in managed services, data center and network infrastructure, unified communications and workforce productivity. For more information, visit .

