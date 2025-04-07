Satio Successfully Completes Development And Testing Of Novel At-Home, Remotely Controllable, Intradermal Drug Delivery System, Achieving The First Fully Executed ARPA-H Small Business Contract

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company's ground-breaking SatioRx drug delivery device has been designed to provide stable and controlled delivery of liquid medicines through a hollow microneedle (HMN) array. SatioRx's novel approach combines a reusable motor-driven applicator with a low-cost disposable. The disposable element houses a standard drug cartridge, an adhesive patch, microneedles, and a Go/No-go pressure sensor and NFC antenna. It will accept a range of sizes from 1mL to 5mL.

With its controllable motors and sensors, the applicator for the device can be configured to deliver a very wide range of drug types for viscosities up to 100cP via intradermal and subcutaneous routes of administration. This approach addresses the challenges of autoinjectors which have limited ability to increase volume or viscosities, are stand-alone, and are thrown away after use (150 million per year).

Having chronic disease patients in rural areas who need recurring injections in mind, the ARPA-H contract stipulated three forward-looking approaches: a remotely controllable injection (to avoid travel), a reusable element (since the patient uses weekly or monthly), and microneedle delivery of 1.0mL of chronic disease drugs (to address needle fear and accelerate intradermal as a route).

Healthcare providers will be able to remotely administer a precise dose to patients whilst monitoring their real time vital signs on a dedicated software platform.

The expansive project of work to deliver this technology platform was completed in 18 months and included verification and validation testing that culminated in successful live animal trials. Short run manufacturing lots, FDA meetings toward a premarket application, and multiple letters of intent were also executed as deliverables within the contract.

Namal Nawana, Executive Chairman and Founder of Satio said, "We are grateful for the leadership and support of ARPA-H in this contract that enabled our Satio team to deliver two first-in-the-world innovation proof points: a remotely controlled drug delivery episode and the automation of intradermal delivery. These accomplishments mark important progress in the journey to decentralize care and address chronic disease."

As cost and convenience increasingly drive at-home administration, today's complex biologic medications present significant self-administration challenges. SatioRx tackles these challenges through complementary innovations: a comprehensive telehealth experience to help shift site of care alongside a sophisticated patch to deliver the higher volumes and viscosities at an algorithmically controlled pace to minimize pain and ensure complete administration. The drug dosing regimens made available by these innovations can improve the lives of recurring injection/infusion patients, across cardiometabolic, immunotherapy, oncology, and autoimmune applications.

In another use case, by applying precise automation to deliver drug to the immune cell rich intradermal skin, SatioRx will make at-home and intradermal delivery of therapeutic doses a reality for drug developers and patients.

These products are not FDA approved for sale in the US nor approved in any other territories.

About Satio, Inc.

Satio, Inc. , is on a mission to decentralize healthcare by transforming workflow – in diagnostics, medicine delivery, and streamlined patient-provider interactions through deployment of connecting technologies and biometrics. Through this mission, Satio endeavors to make people healthier while decreasing costs and burdens. Satio is a privately held medical device company focused on point-of-need adhesive patches. The company is developing three different platforms. The first is a reusable drug delivery platform to enable stable and controlled delivery of liquid medicines intradermally or subcutaneously. The second is dry blood spot and whole blood sampling patches that allow for a wide variety of lab-based and genomic testing. Those two diagnostics products are in late-stage clinical development. The third is a consumer-based patch for direct testing, including results on-board the device in real time.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Cancer Institute & Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health ARPA-H, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91023C00059

For more information, contact Peter Stebbins, Vice President Program and Business Development, Satio at [email protected]

SOURCE Satio