PPTA Stockholders Should Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP For Information On How To Lead The Class Action Against Perpetua Resources Corp.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) Misled Investors Regarding the True Cost of its Stibnite Gold Project

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the increase in initial capital expense for the Stibnite Gold Project while also minimizing the risk from the impact of inflation. In truth, Perpetua's suggestion of a mere 10% to 20% increase in cost fell well short of reality; the true impact of inflation, increased costs, and, most importantly, decisions management made resulted in a drastic increase in the initial capital expenditure required for the Stibnite Gold Project.

The complaint alleges that on February 13, 2025, Perpetua published an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project, unveiling additional capital expenses of $952 million, a more than 75% increase from the original figures presented to investors and well beyond the suggested 10-20% increase contemplated by defendants. The Company attributed these increased costs on inflation, indirect costs, higher mining costs, and direct decisions defendants made with respect to the project, including the choice to change the design of the electrical poles from timber to steel and the decision to“buy-and-build instead of lease the oxygen plant.” On this news, the price of Perpetua's common stock declined from $11.97 per share on February 13, 2025, to $9.29 per share on February 14, 2025, a decline of about 22.39%.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Perpetua Resources Corp. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 20, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

