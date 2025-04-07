Super And HŌM Partner To Simplify Homeownership And Build Loyalty Between Real Estate Agents And Their Clients

Super and HŌM are providing real estate agents with new ways to create enduring relationships with their clients.

- Nhan Vo, CEO and founder of HŌMSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today Super , a technology leader transforming the $500 Billion home services industry announces its partnership with HŌM , an AI-powered engagement platform connecting real estate professionals and clients. The partnership is designed to make homeownership easier and more reliable and build loyalty between agents who use their HŌM platform and their clients throughout the homeownership journey.This collaboration brings together Super's industry-leading home warranty coverage offering repair and replacement of key home systems and appliances with HŌM's innovative lifetime engagement platform connecting real estate agents with their clients. HŌM users will now have access to:1. Comprehensive home warranty options from Super with unparalleled budget and cost protection and quality assurance2. Direct access to Super's network of trusted service professionals that are rated four stars and above3. Simplified scheduling with just a few clicks using the Super app4. Convenient home maintenance support including handyman services, gutter cleaning, furniture assembly, wall hanging, and more“Super is committed to making homeownership as easy as renting,” said Jorey Ramer, CEO of Super.“Partnering with HŌM is a great opportunity to help agents provide more value-added service to their clients with the ease of both of our tech-enabled platforms.”Real estate professionals and homeowners using the HŌM platform will now have an option to add the protection of a home warranty with direct access to Super's trusted service professionals for essential home tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, HVAC servicing, and general repairs. As part of this partnership, HŌM users will have access to special rates for these subscriptions.“HŌM and Super are both dedicated to improving the homeownership journey, and providing real estate agents with new ways to create enduring relationships with their clients,” said Nhan Vo, CEO and founder of HŌM.“This partnership is just one of the ways HŌM supports lifetime engagement between real estate professionals and homeowners.”*Availability of maintenance services varies by market.About SuperSuper is reinventing the home warranty industry, with subscriptions that include financial protection covering the cost of breakdowns in the home, the convenience of on-demand home services, and discounted maintenance services. Our mission is to make caring for a home completely carefree. Super's technology enables superior customer experiences, delivered by our extensive network of incorporated service providers and independent contractors. We're proud of our A+ rating via the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at hellosuper .About HŌMHŌM understands that for many people, their homes are their most valuable asset. However, navigating the real estate market can be confusing and daunting. Our company is dedicated to providing homeowners with the tools and resources they need to manage their properties effectively. By empowering real estate professionals with the right tools and expertise, we aim to simplify the buying, selling, and ownership process for everyone involved. For more information, visit homagent.

