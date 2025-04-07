Socialbox.Biz: B2B Macbook Reuse Drive With Spring Clean Of IT Departments

Tech reuse is better than recycling - scope 3 emissions reduction

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SocialBox: B2B MacBook Reuse Drive with "Spring Clean of IT Departments"SocialBox, the UK's leading Community Interest Company for tech re-purposing, is reigniting its long-standing call to Spring Clean IT Departments initiative this April 2025, calling on businesses to donate old but functional MacBooks from offices in London and the UK.For years, this program has turned corporate old tech into opportunity, upgrading laptops and MacBooks with open-source software and distributing them to homeless individuals, and elderly citizens via charity partners. Now, as spring brings renewal, SocialBox urges UK companies to de-clutter their IT departments and make a lasting impact.Businesses can participate by donating MacBooks (minimum Dual-Core spec), with SocialBox handling secure data wiping and offering easy options-parcel labels for under smaller or UK-wide pickups for bigger quantitiesWith Earth Day on April 22, 2025, approaching, SocialBox sees this as the perfect time to boost sustainability and CSR goals. Contact ... or +44 843 289 5722, or visit to join this proven effort. Follow @SocialBoxBizon X to share your contribution.#######

