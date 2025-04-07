Qatar Stock Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Index closed lower on Monday dropping by 33.96 points, or 0.35 percent, to reach 9,766.05 points.

During the session, 289.7 million shares were traded, with a total value of QR 681.1 million, resulting from 35,421 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 28 companies rose, while those of 21 others declined, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 571.6 billion, compared to QR 575.2 billion in the previous session.