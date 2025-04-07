Kind Lending Partners With AIME To Support The Wholesale Mortgage Broker Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership gives AIME members access to Kind Lending's Kwikie Broker Portal for lightning-fast submissions, automated underwriting, and customizable loan products designed for today's market. Beyond the tech, Kind provides unmatched support and exclusive perks to help brokers grow and thrive. With industry-leading Account Executives, averaging over 20 years of experience, Kind provides real market insights and hands-on guidance to help brokers succeed. Unlike generic broker incentives, Kind Lending's Top Dog Program rewards brokers in a fresh, fun, and unique way- because recognition should be as bold as the brokers earning it. Recognizing that success isn't just about rewards but also about knowledge, Kind offers highly sought-after weekly training sessions that deliver real-world strategies to help brokers close more deals, scale their business, and stay ahead of the competition.

"Mortgage brokers are the backbone of this industry, and at Kind Lending, their success is our mission," said Delfino Aguilar, Chief Production Officer. "Teaming up with AIME means delivering the tools, training, and support brokers need to lead and innovate."

Kind Lending's partnership with AIME underscores its dedication to fostering a more robust, broker-driven mortgage industry. By aligning with AIME, Kind reinforces its position as a champion for independent mortgage brokers, providing the tools, expertise, and support they need to thrive in an ever-changing market.

About AIME

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the wholesale mortgage industry through business training, education, and community-building initiatives.

About Kind Lending:

Kind Lending is the fastest-growing wholesale lender in the country, revolutionizing the mortgage banking landscape and forging a new identity in the industry. Founded in 2020 by visionary Glenn Stearns and based in Santa Ana, California, Kind is on a mission to deliver seamless, swift loan approval processes through passionate and friendly professionals. At Kind Lending, kindness is not merely a sentiment but a proactive force for change, driving meaningful interactions with every client. This culture of innovation and excellence elevates Kind beyond just a business; it is a movement fueled by a passion to create a better experience for all.

SOURCE Kind Lending, LLC