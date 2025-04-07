Kind Lending Partners With AIME To Support The Wholesale Mortgage Broker Community
"Mortgage brokers are the backbone of this industry, and at Kind Lending, their success is our mission," said Delfino Aguilar, Chief Production Officer. "Teaming up with AIME means delivering the tools, training, and support brokers need to lead and innovate."
Kind Lending's partnership with AIME underscores its dedication to fostering a more robust, broker-driven mortgage industry. By aligning with AIME, Kind reinforces its position as a champion for independent mortgage brokers, providing the tools, expertise, and support they need to thrive in an ever-changing market.
About AIME
The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the wholesale mortgage industry through business training, education, and community-building initiatives.
About Kind Lending:
Kind Lending is the fastest-growing wholesale lender in the country, revolutionizing the mortgage banking landscape and forging a new identity in the industry. Founded in 2020 by visionary Glenn Stearns and based in Santa Ana, California, Kind is on a mission to deliver seamless, swift loan approval processes through passionate and friendly professionals. At Kind Lending, kindness is not merely a sentiment but a proactive force for change, driving meaningful interactions with every client. This culture of innovation and excellence elevates Kind beyond just a business; it is a movement fueled by a passion to create a better experience for all.
