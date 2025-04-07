Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Netcompany - Reduction Of Share Capital In Netcompany Group A/S


2025-04-07 02:32:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 11/2025

7 April 2025

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 March 2025, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 2,500,000 by cancelling 2,500,000 treasury shares.

No objections to the share capital reduction have been received. Thus, registration of the share capital reduction was made by the Danish Business Authority on 7 April 2025.

Following the cancellation of the 2,500,000 shares, the share capital of Netcompany Group A/S has a current nominal value of DKK 47,500,000 divided into 47,500,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1, corresponding to a total of 47,500,000 voting rights.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachment

  • 11. Netcompany - Reduction of share capital

MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109399943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search