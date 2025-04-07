Netcompany - Treasury Shares Falling Below 5% Of Share Capital
7 April 2025
Treasury shares falling below 5% of share capital
At the Annual General Meeting on 4 March 2025, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 2,500,000 by cancelling 2,500,000 treasury shares.
As a result of the cancellation of the 2,500,000 treasury shares, Netcompany's ownership of treasury shares is now below 5% of the total share capital cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.
