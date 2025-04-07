Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netcompany - Treasury Shares Falling Below 5% Of Share Capital


2025-04-07 02:32:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 12/2025

7 April 2025

Treasury shares falling below 5% of share capital

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 March 2025, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 2,500,000 by cancelling 2,500,000 treasury shares.

As a result of the cancellation of the 2,500,000 treasury shares, Netcompany's ownership of treasury shares is now below 5% of the total share capital cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachment

  • 12. Netcompany - Treasury shares falling below 5% of share capital

MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109399941

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

