HKBU Masters Information Day X I-Connet Career Expo 2025 Concluded Media Outreach Newswire APAC

HKBU Masters Information Day x i-ConNet Career Expo 2025 was successfully held on April 7, 2025, attended by nearly 100 leading employers in Hong Kong and mainland China and 2,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.