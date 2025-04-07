Rallying The World To Keep Up: Announcing New Advisors And Creators For The HKSTP I&T Powerhouse, Propelling Homegrown Startups Towards Global Success Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, and Amb. George Hara, Group Chairman and CEO of DEFTA Partners, have been appointed as Advisors of the HKSTP I&T Powerhouse. From left: Lester Chan, CEO, Aura Labs Limited; Kiki Zhang, CFO, FJ Dynamics; Hilton Law, CEO, Integrated Solutions; Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP; Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group; Albert Wong, CEO, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation; Jasmine Wong, Bachelor of Biomedical Science Student, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Tom Edwards, Head of Radio, Monocle.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.