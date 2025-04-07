ECMC Group's Education Impact Fund Launches EIF Catalyst

12-Week Educational Program Designed to Help Advance EdTech and Workforce Companies from Early Traction to Scalable Business

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech and workforce founders seeking to scale their businesses now have an opportunity to receive investment capital, hands-on sales coaching from go-to-market experts and targeted mentorship through the newly launched EIF Catalyst program. Developed by ECMC Group's Education Impact Fund (EIF), this 12-week remote investment program is designed to help early-stage companies shift from founder-led sales to building a repeatable sales engine while refining product-market fit (PMF).

"There are many programs that support early-stage entrepreneurs, however, few if any combine a sector focus on education and workforce with expert-led, hands-on support geared toward progressing a company beyond founder-led sales," said Joseph Watt, vice president at ECMC Group and managing director of EIF. "Given our work across the education and workforce landscape, we want to expand our impact by helping individuals and organizations who share our mission, while providing targeted resources in areas of need that we've witnessed firsthand as an investor in early-stage companies."

EIF Catalyst focuses on founders who can demonstrate clear market demand-either through revenue (typically $100,000–$500,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue) or a strong base of engaged users. Founders will receive targeted mentorship from industry experts, along with up to $250,000 in investment to power their next stage of growth.

Led by seasoned sales expert Rob Snyder, the program will help founders gain skills in market understanding through customer discovery and refine their value proposition and strategic positioning. They'll learn to build customer engagement and enduring relationships while developing effective closing deals strategies. By the end of the 12 weeks, participants will have an actionable go-to-market plan, deeper customer insights and the systems in place to scale effectively.

Applications for EIF Catalyst are now open and will be accepted until June 15, 2025. The program will begin in mid-August 2025. To learn more or apply, visit eifcatalyst .

About ECMC Group

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation focused on helping students succeed by creating, providing and investing in innovative educational opportunities. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, as well as funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals. To learn more, visit .

Education Impact Fund

The Education Impact Fund is a $250 million evergreen impact investment fund that aims to accelerate the transformation of America's postsecondary and workforce ecosystem by investing in innovative companies and collaborating with institutions, employers and communities toward a shared vision of improving education access and outcomes for underserved learners. To learn more, visit .

