R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund Opens Applications For 2025 Scholarships And Grants
Scholarships are available to students enrolled in accredited undergraduate and graduate programs who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement. Grants are awarded to organizations whose work aligns with R.H. Boyd's mission, including programs that support:
Educational advancement through literacy
Health and wellness awareness
Spiritual development
Technology expansion
Creative arts initiatives
We encourage all eligible students and nonprofit organizations to apply before April 15, 2025. A full list of eligibility requirements, submission details, and downloadable applications can be found at .
Support the Mission
We welcome donations to the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All contributions are tax-deductible and go directly toward funding student scholarships and nonprofit grants that uplift and empower communities. To make a difference today, visit .
Join Us at the 2025 Legacy Ball
We also invite you to join us at the fourth annual Legacy Ball on June 14, 2025, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. This elegant evening celebrates community excellence while raising essential funds for the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund. During the event, past scholarship and grant recipients will share how these awards have transformed their lives and careers.
Visit for ticket sales, sponsorship opportunities, and event details. Your participation directly impacts students and organizations striving for a brighter future.
About R.H. Boyd
R.H. Boyd is a historic and innovative publishing, printing, and media company based in Nashville, Tennessee, with a legacy of producing high-quality, culturally relevant literature and media since 1896. Family-operated for over five generations, R.H. Boyd continues to champion education, faith, and community empowerment through its publications, events, and philanthropic efforts.
