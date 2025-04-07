Jessica Fabus Cheng, Mrs. District Of Columbia International 2025, Introduces A New Era Of Inclusion Strategy And Accessibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jessica Fabus Cheng leads with innovation in accessibility, reshaping digital spaces for inclusivity as Mrs. District of Columbia International 2025

New York, New York, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessica Fabus Cheng , a registered nurse, educator, former international Taekwondo athlete for Team USA, and a rare thyroid cancer survivor, announces her initiative to transform digital spaces into platforms of inclusivity and accessibility. As Mrs. District of Columbia International 2025, Jessica is not only a revered inclusion strategist and speaker but also hosts the acclaimed global podcast, "All the Best With Jess."





A crowning achievement in advocacy: Jessica Fabus Cheng celebrates her commitment to making a difference as Mrs. District of Columbia International 2025



Despite living with 80% use of her voice, Jessica makes a 100% impact through her platform, "Accessibility in Action," and her pioneering Triple A Framework-Awareness, Allyship, and Action. This approach redefines accessibility, positioning it not just as a compliance requirement but as a dynamic solution that enhances reach, impact, and revenue for businesses.





Elegance and empowerment: Jessica Fabus Cheng, Mrs. DC International 2025, champions accessibility and inclusion across global platforms



"Service is embedded in every aspect of my life," says Jessica, who, alongside her husband Dan and their 5-year-old daughter Coco, raises future service dogs for the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs . This family endeavor underscores their commitment to modeling compassion and fostering an inclusive environment.





United in service and compassion: Jessica and Dan Cheng, raising future service dogs and promoting inclusion as a family effort



Jessica leverages her title in the International pageant system to elevate her advocacy , creating empowering spaces for women of all abilities. Her course, "Turnkey Accessibility," offers training and keynote speeches that equip brands with tools to enhance accessibility in social media content, tapping into a global buying power of over $13 trillion from the disabled community and their families-a market that is both loyal and vastly underserved.





Jessica Fabus Cheng, crafting impactful conversations on 'All the Best With Jess,' a podcast that showcases voices driving visionary change and inclusion



"Very few are addressing the critical need for accessible social media and digital marketing from a standpoint of lived experience and strategic advocacy," Jessica notes. Her unique approach not only champions impactful change but also offers hope and practical solutions for inclusion.

Jessica invites everyone to join her in making a difference by embracing her inclusion strategy, which promises not only to meet the immediate needs of the disabled community but also to forge lasting changes in how businesses interact with underserved markets.

For more information about Jessica Fabus Cheng and her initiatives, please visit her Instagram pages at @jessica_fabus_chen , @mrsdcint , and her podcast @bestwithjesspodcas . Learn more about the International Pageants at Mrs. Internationa and follow @intlpageant for updates on their empowering events.

