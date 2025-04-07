Recording Artist And Influencer April Diamond Kicks Off 30 Days Of April 2025-A Month-Long Celebration With Fans

30 days of April

April Diamond

Interviewing Jeff Timmons on Hey Vegas TV (Pompey Entertainment)

Billboard Recording Artist, #1 in National Radio and Influencer APRIL DIAMOND Kicks Off 30 Days of April 2025-A Month-Long Celebration in April with Fans!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The chart-topping recording artist and dynamic social media influencer, APRIL DIAMOND, is thrilled to announce the launch of her much-anticipated event, 30 Days of April 2025 (#30DaysofApril). This annual celebration is a yearly tradition amongst April Diamond Fans across all social media platforms! A unique opportunity for daily engagement through LIVE Celebrity interviews, on location special events and Day-in-the-life chats!

This year, 30DAYSOFAPRIL will feature Celebrity Guest Interviews (on April's Instagram page) from notable figures, including JEFF TIMMONS from the Iconic Vocal Group/BoyBand 98 Degrees, Tony Award-winning actress/singer JOAQUINA KALUKANGO (Lifetime Movie“I Will Survive”), ERIKA WOODS from the STARZ Hit Series, Power Book III“Raising Kanan!” MICHAEL ORLAND, well known Pianist & Vocal Coach from AMERICAN IDOL and others.

Fans can see these interviews LIVE on Instagram at @aprildiamondmusic and on Hey Vegas TV ! Go to , (Pompey Entertainment) Also catch special highlights on her Facebook page at @AprilDiamondMusic, YouTube channel: YouTube/aprildiamondofficial, Special outtakes on TikTok @ImAprilDiamond & X @ImAprilDiamond!

April refers to her fans as her Follower Family, emphasizing the close-knit community she has cultivated.“My tribe is like my family. When you follow and subscribe, you become part of the April Diamond Family! I started the hashtag #myfollowerfamily to celebrate this connection to everyone! My tribe is incredibly special to me!” she shared.

Throughout the month of April, April will engage her“Follower Family” with a variety of exciting activities, including daily live sessions, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and visits to undisclosed locations. Each day has new-and interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with her on a personal level.

Since its inception, 30 Days of April has become a highlight for April's expanding audience.

April continually raises the bar for artist-fan interaction.“April is all about direct connection, authenticity & a positive outlook on life.” notes a longtime fan.“We look forward to 30 Days of April because April

Works hard to create a real experience for everyone!”“filled with surprises!”

In addition to live content, fans can expect exclusive music releases and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into April's creative process. From hotspots in Southern California to hidden treasures across the nation, followers enjoy a journey filled with“Food, Fun, Fashion, and Adventures!” April expressed her excitement, saying,“I love that it's become a really fun and impactful event”

it's our chance to have fun together every single day! This year's theme is to make each day the perfect day,” says April.“Get ready for 30 Days of April 2025 -

Fans can stay connected and follow the 30 Days of April 2025 festivities on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook for daily updates, live streams, and exciting surprises.“Make sure to watch my daily Instagram and Facebook stories for all the latest!”

For Everything APRIL DIAMOND...

Go to AprilDiamond

Stay tuned and follow April Diamond on all her social media to be part of the fun!

For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:

GTK PR Agency, LLC at ...

About April Diamond

April Diamond is a Billboard-charting recording artist, fitness advocate, and social media influencer known for her hit singles, electrifying performances, and engaging online presence. Her music and content continue to inspire and entertain fans around the globe.

Follow April Diamond:

Instagram: @AprilDiamondMusic

YouTube: YouTube/aprildiamondofficial

Facebook: @AprilDiamondMusic

X: @ImAprilDiamond

TikTok: @ImAprilDiamond

Sherry Lee

GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC [us]

+1 323-400-7409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

30 Days of April

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.