Uruguay's Yamandú Orsi And Panama's José Raúl Mulino Have Meetings At The Palacio De Las Garzas -

2025-04-07 02:12:07
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Yamandú Orsi, President of Uruguay, was received Monday morning at the Palacio de las Garzas by President José Raúl Mulino, at the main entrance, on the red carpet and flanked by the Presidential Honor Guard. According to the official agenda, part of the talks between the two leaders is aimed at opening new trade negotiations between the two nations.



After getting out of the vehicle, the Uruguayan president walked up the steps and greeted Mulino with a warm hug. They then shook hands for the official photo.

