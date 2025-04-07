Uruguay's Yamandú Orsi And Panama's José Raúl Mulino Have Meetings At The Palacio De Las Garzas

After getting out of the vehicle, the Uruguayan president walked up the steps and greeted Mulino with a warm hug. They then shook hands for the official photo.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.