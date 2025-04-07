EQS-News: OTRS AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

OTRS AG: Voluntary Public Tender Offer of Optimus BidCo AG

07.04.2025 / 14:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate Information

Oberursel (Taunus), 7 April 2025:

OTRS AG (“ Company ”) (ISIN DE000A0S9R37, WKN A0S9R3) announces that, in connection with the takeover by Optimus BidCo AG and the delisting of the Company, Optimus BidCo AG offers to all outstanding shareholders of the Company, to acquire all shares held by them by way of a voluntary public tender offer.

Optimus BidCo AG, an acquisition vehicle of Easyvista Holding S.A.S., has already acquired a total of approx. 92.46% of the share capital of the Company through share purchases via the stock exchange and the execution of share purchase agreements in advance of the voluntary public tender offer.

The offer price is EUR 17.00 per share.

The period for the acceptance of the offer begins on Monday, 7 April, 2025, 0:00 hours (CEST) and ends on Friday, 25 April, 2025, 24:00 hours (CEST).

The offer document with further details was published in the Federal Gazette last Friday, 4 April 2025.

Following the voluntary public tender offer, Optimus BidCo AG intends to request to carry out a squeeze-out procedure.

Issuer, Contact:

OTRS AG

Zimmersmühlenweg 11

D-61440 Oberursel

Tel: +49 (0)6172 681988-0

Fax: +49 (0)9421 56818 18

E-Mail: ...

ISIN: DE000A0S9R37

WKN: A0S9R3

Internet:

Stock exchange and trading segment:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Basic Board

Identity of the person making the publication:

Sabine Lüders, member of the Management Board (Vorstandsmitglied)

07.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Language: English
ISIN: DE000A0S9R37
WKN: A0S9R3