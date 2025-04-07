Schletter Introduces New Planning Tool (News With Additional Features)
Schletter introduces new planning tool
Kirchdorf/Haag (Germany), April 7, 2025 – Schletter Group, the global manufacturer of solar mounting systems, has completely revamped its planning tool. With the launch of the browser-based Schletter Creator, the company is introducing one of the fastest and most advanced PV planning tools in the world.
"The Schletter Creator represents a major leap forward for our users, instantly placing us among the industry's top-tier solutions in terms of speed and user experience," says Schletter Group's CEO, Florian Roos. "We can now offer our customers both premium-quality products and a state-of-the-art design tool that's among the fastest and most innovative on the market." The browser-based tool is already being tested by key customers, and will be launched in Europe in April before expanding to markets in North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia later this year.
3D Planning in Google Maps
Developed using the latest programming standards, the tool delivers a seamless and ultra-fast experience and enables professional users to design and finalize a standard rooftop system in under a minute. The platform also includes all commercially available PV modules and automatically applies region-specific wind and snow load calculations based on the entered postal code or city. Like the Schletter Calculator, the Schletter Creator leverages the world's most comprehensive load determination database. "Once the rollout is complete, we'll cover approximately 97% of PV-compatible regions worldwide and integrate our entire Schletter product range," says Dr. Zapfe. "This means the Schletter Creator can be used to design systems for virtually any roof at any time from anywhere in the world."
New: Reduced Ballast Requirements
Positive Customer Feedback
The Schletter Creator is completely free and compatible with nearly all major web browsers.
